After nearly a year with masks as part of the daily wardrobe, participants in the Gallery on Gazebo art workshop Saturday explored the more traditional role of masks.
“We thought looking at masks in a different light could be entertaining,” gallery Director Rosemary Pawlowski said after the event.
The workshop, led by Mark Ed, offered both in-person and online participants to create their own masks.
“We didn’t have the response we wanted,” Pawlowski said. “There were two here and two on Zoom, but we did learn about masks and we had folks who made masks.”
In addition to the creative aspect, Ed provided a lesson in the history of masks in various periods of history and in various cultures.
Masks have often provided opportunities to see life in a different way, Pawlowski said.
“Masks do create barriers, but we become someone else,” she said.
Located at 140 Gazebo Place on Central Park, the nonprofit gallery was created as a downtown gathering place to explore the arts.
“Our mission is to create a space where conversation, the arts and community programming intersect,” Pawlowski said.
“As long as we are involving people and showing them art and having them think about it and relate to it, we are doing our job.”
