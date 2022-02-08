JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A day after being hired as the Westmont Hilltop school police officer, Karissa Grossman said she's "excited to see where this goes."
On Tuesday, "where this goes" was meetings with local law enforcement, security personnel and district administrators at the high school.
"This is what I'm supposed to do," she said. "I love working with kids."
Grossman met with representatives of Upper Yoder and West Hills Regional police departments, as well as Gittings Protective Security, with which the district has a contract. She also spent time with Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, discussing her new role, which the school board approved at a special meeting Monday.
"She's going to be a fully functioning police officer," Mitchell said.
That includes having the authority to issue citations for summary offenses, carry a weapon and detain students until local law enforcement arrives, he said.
Mitchell expects Grossman to be a good fit for the district.
'Excited to start'
Parents have pushed for a police presence in the schools since a December incident when teenagers Logan Pringle and Preston Hinebaugh roamed the high school for an extended period of time and authorities allege the two were planning a school shooting.
Vince Mock, a threat preparedness consultant with Gittings, who was at Monday's meeting, noted that having Grossman in the district will improve the overall security.
He said that means a significantly reduced response time if something were to happen – as well as building relationships with students, which can also help with prevention.
The new school police officer is looking forward to several aspects of the job.
"I'm really excited to start here," Grossman said. "My prior law enforcement experience and my current law enforcement experience is going to really help with the district."
She's looking forward to growing with the students, beginning at the elementary level, and being with them through their senior year.
Diverse background
Grossman is a local native who graduated from Greater Johnstown High School in 2011.
She started her career in law enforcement at 21 with the Ohio State Police, but moved back to the region to be closer to her family and took a job with Somerset Borough police.
Since then, the 29-year-old has worked with several municipalities throughout Cambria County, most recently Nanty Glo Borough.
In the past few years she's taken a step back from policing to focus on mental health counseling.
Grossman has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's in human services counseling. She is on her way to becoming a licensed professional mental health counselor.
She's also a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.
Grossman will officially start on March 1, she said on Monday. Her starting salary is $42,500.
Parents react
Although the board and administrators are excited about the hire, some parents would still prefer a school resource officer – affiliated with a local police department – and one for each building.
"I think the hire sounds like a very qualified young woman," the Rev. John Mize said. " I'm sure she is a great choice. However, we do not feel that the officer should report to the school administration. ... To be frank, neither the board or the administration has acted in ways to engender trust."
The Westmont father organized a meeting of parents at the Westmont United Methodist Church, where he's the pastor, after Monday's school board session.
Mize said the gathering was productive, although the agenda had to be changed at the last minute when the school board announced the special meeting to hire Grossman.
"We discussed and set in motion some stronger methods of communicating our dissatisfaction," he added. "We all feel that if they cannot respect, communicate with, or listen to their constituents, then it is time for a board that will."
Mize declined to comment on what those methods are.
However, he did say the parents will now advocate for metal detectors and better camera coverage in the schools.
In response to these concerns, Mitchell said the administrators and board will continue to work with parents and encouraged further attendance at meetings.
"School security is everyone's responsibility," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.