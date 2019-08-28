A $356,000 restoration project now ongoing at a former Catholic church in Johnstown’s Cambria City section will “seal troublesome roof leaks and restore the decorative plasterwork inside,” leaders of the campaign to repurpose the building said Wednesday.
Employees from Yohe Roofing Inc., of Finleyville, Washington County, are replacing copper flashings, valleys, saddles, gutters and downspouts atop the slate roof of The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., the former Immaculate Conception Church. Landmarks SGA, a Somerset-based architecture firm, is overseeing the contractor’s work.
“There aren’t many contractors around that can do this kind of specialized work – especially on a challenging roof like The Grand Halle’s,” Dave Hurst, project manager for The Steeples Project, said in a press release. “We are confident that we have a good team in Yohe Roofing and Landmarks SGA.”
The Steeples Project is a campaign to find new purposes for several former churches in Cambria City. The Grand Halle, one of the group’s success stories, reopened as a concert hall and event venue in 2012 after three years sitting empty.
While the slate pieces that cover The Grand Halle’s steeply pitched roof are still in good shape, Hurst said, the roof’s century-old copper components are less well-preserved. Flashings have pulled away from vertical surfaces, wind and weather have eroded valleys, downspouts have split and gutters have begun to leak, allowing water to infiltrate the building and damage its walls and decorative plasterwork.
Since Yohe Roofing has its own copper-fabrication shop, workers will be able to create replacement copper components that are expected to keep water out of the building.
The project is fully funded through a $178,000 contribution from an anonymous donor and matching funds received through the Cambria City Cultural Partnership and the 1889 Foundation, according to the press release. It is expected to require the rest of the 2019 construction season to complete.
“This is a very important project for us,” Kim Rauch, chairman of the board of 1901 Church Inc., the owner of The Grand Halle, said in Wednesday’s press release.
“This roof work will stop the deterioration that’s been happening for decades within The Grand Halle, and we are very grateful to the anonymous donor, the Cultural Partnership and the 1889 Foundation for making it possible.”
A second phase of the project, which will include further restoration of plasterwork and repainting, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The Grand Halle is expected to be closed from January through March while that work is ongoing.
A total of $170,000 has been secured for the second phase of the project, according to the press release – $85,000 through a Keystone Historic Preservation Construction grant, $50,000 through a grant from the McKenna Foundation, of Latrobe, and $35,000 in matching funds received through the Cambria City Cultural Partnership and the 1889 Foundation.
“The result of this project will be a weathertight Grand Halle with much
– if not all – of its Victorian Gothic splendor restored,” Hurst said, adding that The Steeples Project leaders “believe this will strengthen The Grand Halle’s status as one of the region’s premier concert and special-event venues.”
