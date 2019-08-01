CH&D Enterprises Inc. of New Stanton will begin work Monday on the repair of a slide along U.S. Route 219 in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County.
According to PennDOT, the slide area is between Coal Run Road and Moser Road on U.S. Route 219 north of Boynton, between Salisbury and Meyersdale.
Work will consist of excavation to remediate the slope area, widening of the northbound lane for temporary access and miscellaneous construction as needed, according to PennDOT.
Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals with two nights of delays of up to 20 minutes between 12 and 4 a.m. for temporary widening work to take place.
This $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October.
