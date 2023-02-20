MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Nursing home workers at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center joined with workers at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Erie in filing a strike notice for March 1 against the homes’ new owner, Abraham Smilow.
Both homes are part of Guardian Healthcare, but are being sold to Smilow effective March 1.
The Service Employees International Union said Smilow has proposed changes that create a two-tiered paid-time-off policy, giving new staff less vacation and sick time, and replace union health insurance.
The change comes just six months after the union signed a new contract with Guardian that invests in staffing, wages and health care. An SEIU press release said the contract terms were negotiated to help attract more employees to address the national staffing shortage.
“There’s something deeply wrong with our health care system,” Meyersdale certified nursing assistant Julie Walker said in the release. “Owners change, but it’s the health care workers who stay, who care and who want to help the residents. Residents are our family away from our family.”
Workers are particularly concerned about the unilateral change in health insurance, SEIU spokeswoman Emily Dong said.
Although union members at the two homes are ready to strike on March 1, Dong said negotiations are continuing.
Attempts to reach Smilow were not successful by Monday evening.
