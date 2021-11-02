SOMERSET – Efforts are underway to rehab two historic county bridges next year, even though planning for a Summit Township span is delayed, the county's engineer said Tuesday.
The EADS Group is preparing to submit engineering plans to PennDOT District 9 for review on the planned Fike Bridge repairs – a process that will last several months before final approvals are received, Structures and Highway Department Manager Andy Fedorko said.
Somerset County commissioners granted EADS an extension through March to complete the process.
The Fike Bridge partly collapsed into Elk Run after a vehicle slid into it.
The Pratt pony-truss bridge was built in 1885 just a mile west of Meyersdale, carrying traffic over Bender Road.
With the bridge now demolished, it has meant a five-mile detour for several Amish families.
Depending on when the final permits are approved, that project could still go out for construction in 2022, Fedorko said.
The prospects are even better for the historic Shaffer Bridge in Conemaugh Township.
Bids should be out later this fall to begin work on the 1877-built bridge, which has support-beam issues that have needed to be addressed for several years, he said.
Construction on that project also won't begin until 2022 because the pressure-treated timber it requires will need 120 days to dry in warm temperatures before it can be used to replace the 68-foot bridge.
Temporary measures were taken to support the bridge's roof over the past year to allow small vehicles to continue to travel through.
But the 2022 project will serve as the first major renovation in decades.
