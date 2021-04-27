CRESSON – A new medical office building under construction in Cresson is the latest in Conemaugh Health System’s expanding outpatient operations.
The $3.46 million building on Second Street will include primary care services with seven examination rooms, including two minor procedures rooms, Conemaugh Market President William Caldwell said.
In addition, there will be a small lab area.
“For the residents of Cresson, having that primary care practice and a nice building means they don’t have to travel as far,” Caldwell said. “It’s a nice convenience for those folks.”
The Cresson project follows larger Conemaugh outpatient facilities constructed in recent years in Richland Township, Ebensburg and Somerset.
A smaller Conemaugh Physicians Group building and Sheehan Enterprises car wash were razed to make way for the new building, which is about one-third larger than the Conemaugh Physicians Group facility, Caldwell said.
Plans originally submitted to the borough in October 2018 showed a 6,600-square-foot building, but unanticipated costs required Conemaugh to scale back the project, Caldwell said.
The change did not go unnoticed by Cresson Borough leaders.
Borough Councilwoman Susan White asked Borough Engineer Stuart Sibold about the Conemaugh project during a recent council meeting.
“I thought, originally, it was supposed to be larger,” White said.
“They scaled back the footprint on the building,” Sibold answered. “It's a good bit smaller than the original project we saw in 2018.”
The amount budgeted for the building did not change, Caldwell said.
“The concept design was over 6,000 square feet,” he said, “As we tried to develop more detailed plans, there were budget concerns and it got a little bit smaller.”
The only things eliminated, however, were a few exam rooms, he said.
