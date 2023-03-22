DAVIDSVILLE – Site work is underway in Conemaugh Township to expand a UPMC- affiliated medical center.
UPMC Somerset Family Practice physicians Dwayne and Gretchen Platt initially opened a temporary Woodstown Highway office in 2020.
Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said permits have been approved to enable a larger space with nine exam rooms to be built at the site.
“It’s well underway. The footers were being poured (this week),” he said.
The Davidsville office is one of six locations in UPMC Somerset’s Family Practice network,
The others are Berlin Family Practice, two Somerset locations and Primary Care Cambria medical locations in Johnstown and Windber.
