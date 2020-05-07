Work is scheduled to resume Monday on improvements to Route 56 in Johnstown and Dale Borough, PennDOT announced Thursday.
The project includes repairs to three bridges along that section of Route 56 – the Kernville Viaduct, which carries the highway over Johnstown’s Kernville section; War Memorial Bridge, which carries it over the Stonycreek River behind 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial; and Point Stadium Bridge, which carries it over the river next to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Those repairs will include epoxy deck treatment, concrete repairs and application of a protective coating. Also, two retaining walls will be repaired, and the roadway in the project area will be milled and resurfaced.
Flaggers will direct traffic in the project area beginning Monday. PennDOT advised drivers to use caution as they travel through the area. Traffic patterns will change as the project progresses; PennDOT said information on those changes will be released when they are to be made.
All work on the $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by October, according to PennDOT. The prime contractor is Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett.
Work on the project is to be done in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan that includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning, management of entry to the job site and relevant training.
