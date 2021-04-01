PennDOT announced Thursday that HRI Inc., of State College, will continue work on the Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road) rehabilitation project beginning on Monday in Berlin and Somerset boroughs, Brothers Valley and Somerset townships.
On Monday, the contractor will begin shoulder repairs on Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road) in preparation for a one-way detour. Sign placement will start under short-term flagging operations.
Then on April 15, traffic will only be able to travel south, toward the borough of Berlin. Northbound traffic will be closed from the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Route 3013 (Mudpike Road), to the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road).
Northbound traffic will be able to access local businesses and homes. When leaving these businesses or home, traffic will only be able to travel north. Traffic from Somerset will be routed onto Route 2031.
Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.
