Thornbury Inc., of West Sunbury, will start work Monday to upgrade the Vic Miller Road Bridge, which runs over Elk Creek in Blacklick Township.
According to PennDOT, contractors will activate signing and temporary traffic signals for single-lane traffic flow for the duration of the project.
Work will consist of the removal and replacement of composite decks and upgrades to curb ramps and approach roadway. This project is part of a larger contract that includes rehabilitation of 10 local, municipal-owned bridges throughout Cambria County.
The overall project for all bridges is to be finished Nov. 18.
