Quaker Sales Inc., of Johnstown, will begin pavement preservation work on U.S. Route 30 in Somerset County between state Route 160 and the Bedford County line next week.
The $3.3 million project will begin Monday and include work in the Somerset County townships of Shade, Allegheny and Stonycreek, plus Juniata Township, Bedford County.
Starting Monday, the contractor will begin tree trimming and brush removal at the truck pull-off near the Bedford County line. Other work will include drainage updates, milling and paving, as well as guiderail upgrades, new signage and a new flashing warning device.
The truck pull-off area will also be rebuilt, PennDOT officials said.
Delays are possible in the work area. A 24-hour detour will take place at a later date for the replacement of an elliptical pipe. The project is expected to be completed by late October.
