Gulisek Construction LLC, of Mount Pleasant, will begin work to improve a section of Route 164 (North Railroad Street), in Portage Borough according to a PennDOT release.
On Monday, work will start to realign the intersection of Route 164 (North Railroad Street) and Caldwell Avenue. A detour will be placed to move Caldwell Avenue traffic onto Mountain Avenue. This one-block detour will be in effect for approximately two months. Both lanes of Route 164 will remain open.
On April 19, the contractor will begin work on the bridge over Trout Run. Route 164 will be reduced to one-lane traffic with placement of temporary traffic signals. A detour of Johnson Avenue traffic one block to Mountain Avenue, will be in effect during the bridge work that is expected to last for two months. This detour will be 1,000 feet.
Most work will be completed under daylight flagging operations.
Overall work on this project includes new pavement, traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalk and curbing and an ADA ramp.
All work on this $2.9 million project is expected to be completed by late November. All work is weather dependent.
