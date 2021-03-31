PennDOT announced that Kukurin Contracting, of Export, will begin work Tuesday to replace two bridges in Jenner Township, Somerset County.
The existing single-span concrete bridge on Route 985 near the intersection of T-721 (Pelesky Road) and the existing single-span bridge on Route 985 near the intersection of T-586 (Brehm Road), will each be replaced with precast box culverts.
Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will temporarily widen approximately 650 feet of Route 985 near the intersection of Gilbert Hollow Road and start making drainage improvements near the Route 985 intersection with T-586 (Brehm Road).
Work over the next couple of weeks will be performed under daylight flagging operations. Minor delays are possible, and motorists should watch for construction personnel and equipment within the work area.
The entire project covers two separate work zones, which will require long-term traffic control and detours of approximately five miles each. These will be placed at a later date. No detours will be placed before June 6. Details of detour routes will be announced closer to placement.
Overall work on this $1.6 million project includes minor approach work, drainage and guide-rail upgrades and is expected to be completed by the end of September. Work is weather dependent.
