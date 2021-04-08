PennDOT announced on Tuesday that Swank Construction Co., of New Kensington, will begin the first phase of work on Monday on a project to realign Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street to intersect into a single-lane roundabout in Richland and Stonycreek townships and Geistown Borough, Cambria County.
This improvement project extends 1.75 miles, from the Bedford Street-Penrod Street intersection in Stonycreek Township to the Scalp Avenue-Luray Avenue intersection in Richland Township.
Starting on Monday, the contractor will begin removing portions of the center concrete islands along Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street and Belmont Street to place temporary pavement. Temporary pavement and widening work on the ramps to Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street and Belmont Street also will be done at this time.
Eastbound and westbound passing lanes on Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street will be closed to prepare for traffic detours that will go into effect in Phase 2 of the project. More details about the detours, which are expected to go into effect in early to mid-May, will be released closer to that time.
Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time when traveling through the area. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching and driving through all work areas.
Overall work on this project includes the replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which PennDOT says will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps will also be added.
Other work included in this project is the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.
All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.
