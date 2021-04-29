On Tuesday, PennDOT announced that work will begin on a Cambria County bridge on Monday. This is the second of two bridges in a contract in Croyle and White townships, Cambria County.
Work on the Foster Road structure will begin on Monday, as a detour will be placed at that time. The 2.6-mile detour will follow Foster Road to Fiske Road to Route 53 to Van Ormer Road. This is expected to be in place until June 8.
Work continues on Lake Road over the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River. Two separate detours will be used for this bridge. The first is a five-mile detour for cars, it will follow Lake Road to Frankstown Road to Locust Street.
A separate detour is in place for buses and recreational vehicles. It will follow U.S. Route 219, Railroad Street/Lake Street, to Locust Street. The detours are anticipated to be in place until approximately May 14.
Overall work on both structures will include the removal of the existing roadway surface, the placement of a new composite concrete deck, elimination of open barrier joints and minor substructure repairs.
Minor roadway approach work and guide-rail upgrades will also take place.
Work on the $812,218 project is expected to be completed by August. Work is weather dependent.
