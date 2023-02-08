SOMERSET, Pa. – Crews are to begin work on an expedited repair project in Somerset County this summer.
According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 project manager Paul Hook, the project is to repair an existing sliding issue on Somerset Pike, which is approximately a quarter-mile southwest of Thomas Mills.
He added that the repair will be performed using rock benching in the slide area.
The project is slated to begin in late August or early September.
According to Hook, the project is slated to cost an estimated $650,000.
While construction is ongoing, a detour is expected to be in place beginning in early September. The detour is anticipated to be in place for four to six weeks.
The detour will utilize Route 985 south to Jennerstown, then U.S. Route 30 east to U.S. Route 219, then Route 219 north to the Davidsville exit, then Route 403 from Davidsville back to Route 985 just outside of Ferndale, Hook said.
