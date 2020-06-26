A 10.5-mile-long traffic detour will go into effect Monday on Truman Boulevard in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, as workers repair a slide along the roadway between Freidhoff Lane and Hornet Avenue, PennDOT announced Tuesday.
Drivers approaching the south end of Truman Boulevard from Frankstown Road will be notified that Truman Boulevard is closed 0.5 miles ahead and that only local traffic should proceed. Drivers wishing to access the section of Truman Boulevard north of the project area will be detoured south onto Fulmer Road, then to Route 56 to Johnstown, then to Maple Avenue, then through Franklin Borough to Truman Boulevard.
Drivers approaching Truman Boulevard from the north will be notified at the Route 271 intersection that Truman Boulevard is closed 1.5 miles ahead and that only local traffic should proceed. Drivers wishing to reach Frankstown Road will be detoured along Maple Avenue, Route 56 and Fulmer Road.
The detour will remain in place for no longer than 21 days, according to PennDOT.
The work is being done as part of a $2.3 million project that includes resurfacing of 3.7 miles of Fulmer Road, Truman Boulevard and Bridge Street in Richland Township, Conemaugh Township and Franklin Borough.
