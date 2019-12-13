SAINT MICHAEL – Gilded Age venture capitalist Jesse Lippincott only got to spend one summer vacationing inside his three-story cottage before his club’s Lake Conemaugh dam broke in 1889, flooding Johnstown and killing 2,209 people, National Park Service officials said Thursday.
For decades longer, the faded red cottage has deteriorated in plain sight – serving as both the largest remaining South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club cottage and the block’s biggest blight.
The National Park Service unveiled a $1.2 million plan to change that Thursday during a history-making tour of the cottage.
“Hopefully, in a few years we’ll be able to offer public tours of this cottage just like we do the clubhouse,” said Doug Bosley, who serves as the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s chief interpretation officer, while guiding fellow park rangers and members of the media through the second floor.
“Embrace this opportunity,” added Western Pennsylvania National Park Service Superintendent Stephen Clark to the group.
“Because this is a first opportunity anyone’s had to see this place in a very long time.”
Thursday’s tour showcased an 1888-built cottage that still features detailed wooden staircases, three brick fireplaces and windows that stretch from the main parlor room’s floor to its first floor ceiling.
But the guided event was also an opportunity for Park Service officials to highlight how far their efforts have come in the past 18 months – and how far they need to go – before Lippincott’s once-grand cottage will greet the public again.
Powerful presence
Lippincott’s cottage is one of 16 cottages known to have been built during the era that the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club gathered here.
While its most famous members – industrialists such as Andrew Carnegie, Henry Clay Frick and former U.S. Attorney Philander Knox have garnered the most attention over the past
130 years – Lippincott also had a powerful presence during the Gilded Age.
He made a fortune through the Rochester Tumbler Co. before launching the Banner Baking Powder Co. in the 1880s.
He served as an original Bell Telephone Co. stockholder and as a bank director for some of Pittsburgh’s major banks before investing – and later losing – his wealth on Thomas Edison’s phonograph rights and patents in an attempt to bring the phonograph to the corporate masses, records show.
Efforts have been underway for a decade to restore the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s clubhouse, which received new layers of paint and other upkeep to its sides and back end, window frames and trim this fall.
But until an early 20th century attorney’s records enabled the Park Service to verify the owners of the club member’s own cottages three years ago, local historians didn’t know Lippincott owned the crumbling, fenced-in vacation home on the hill.
Progress, preservation
Clark said a blunt letter in 2017 from the home’s neighbor, Jack Cummings, reinforced the idea that something had to be done about the landmark.
“I still have that letter,” Clark said, noting that it chastised the group, which was then in the middle of a $58 million permanent memorial park for Flight 93. “And I promised him ... we’d put that project on the front burner, to do what we needed to get that (cottage) stabilized once and for all.”
Ron Seanor, who works in facilities management for the Park Service district, said necessary studies were completed in recent months on the roof and its support beams.
Since then, crews from Everett-based KLA Roofing and Contracting peeled away generations of renovations and alterations inside the home.
Asbestos and other hazardous materials were removed, according to environmental guidelines, as well as wallpaper, wood paneling, plaster and clutter – some of which blanketed its main staircase for years, Bosley said.
While the main parlor – which features a centerpiece fireplace and mantel – and several other rooms remain intact, some of the Lippincott cottage’s 25 rooms were stripped down to their solid framework “bones.”
Walls in some bedrooms showed traces of elaborate stenciling in some areas, and pieces of faded Victorian-style wallpaper in others, but Bosley said there’s still plenty of research to do before they’ll be able to say what Lippincott’s cottage looked like in 1888.
“Whether its room uses or the (original) colors that were on the walls ... there’s a lot we still need to find out,” he said.
But if all goes well, the National Park Service will have time to find out.
‘Diamond in the rough’
Efforts will soon shift to stabilizing the cottage to ensure it’ll be safe from nature’s elements – a must given the fact that the deteriorating roof is already allowing both sunlight and snow to fall onto some of the upper floor’s bedrooms, Bosley said.
Ten-foot-tall vertical windows designed “to bring the outdoors inside” and every other glass pane installed throughout the house will also soon be removed from the building and taken into storage, Seanor said.
Plastic sheet screens with padding will replace them while other preservation work occurs, he said.
Seanor said replacing the roof carries an estimated $180,000 price tag.
Design work is getting underway so that a request can be made for the necessary federal funding to conduct the work, he said.
Outside, crews have already disassembled the main front porch – once a highlight of the cottage that park service officials said started falling from the home. Its now in storage for preservation and eventual restoration, Bosley said.
“We’re lucky this (cottage) has held up the way it has,” he said. “But we don’t want to let it go much longer.”
Cummings and Forest Hills Regional Alliance Director David Knepper praised the efforts Thursday – both for the Lippincott Cottage and work to the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s main clubhouse exterior.
Sections of the clubhouse facing away from Main Street received 55 gallons of new paint to its wooden siding, window frames and trim, which also saw minor repairs.
Knepper, 80, said two of his great aunts worked as housekeepers for the Fishing and Hunting Club before the flood, and he’s long marveled at the stories and “cottage row” houses that survived.
“It all began here,” he said. “And hopefully, one day soon this diamond in the rough will soon be a diamond again.”
