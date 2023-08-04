Woodland Wanderings

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Taking to local paths such as the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail can provide nature-lovers with numerous opportunities to spot local wildlife.
Pennsylvania is home to a variety of animals – from whitetail deer and eastern newts to chipmunks, garter snakes, foxes, owls, toads and tree frogs, black bears, box turtles, and numerous types of songbirds.
“There’s a diverse amount of habitats you’re going to hike through on the trail,” said Hope Leer, an environmental education specialist with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She’s part of the Laurel Hill State Park complex team, and is involved with the hiking trail that stretches from Ohiopyle in Fayette County to Seward in Westmoreland County, near Johnstown.
“People often ask, ‘What am I going to see?’ and it’s all really dependent on what section of the trail you’re going to be on,” Leer said.
It’s also determined on how a hiker moves along the path. Leer said that if a trail user is noisy, with heavy footfalls and a lot of talking, most animals will get out of sight before the person gets close.
Noise and smell
Some creatures have such a good sense of smell that they will pick up a hiker’s scent and leave long before that person arrives.
Leer advised that slowing down and remaining quiet, as well as being vigilant and alert, provides the best circumstances for spotting wildlife.
Additionally, if a hiker is moving through a meadow, she or he may encounter hawks or rabbits, while older stands of trees are home to songbirds such as warblers.
Walkers should also keep an eye out in rocky spots with a lot of sun, because that may provide a peek at a timber rattlesnake.
“The wilderness nature of the park lends itself to harboring a diversity of wildlife,” the DCNR website says about Laurel Ridge. “In early spring, look for toads and frogs crossing the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail on their way to vernal pools to mate and lay their eggs. From spring to fall, you can spot the occasional red-backed or spotted salamanders finding the cool undersides of rocks and leaf litter to their liking.”
For the best results, use binoculars, keep a safe distance from wildlife and do not attempt to handle any wild animal, Leer said.
Photos, journals
Merrilee Anderson, a biology professor at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, said people will encounter a variety of species along the Laurel Ridge that are native to much of the Appalachian Mountains.
“It’s a temperate forest, so we do have a lot of diversity,” she said.
Anderson also joked that if a hiker is paying too much attention to the trees looking for birds, they might miss what’s on the ground, and vice versa.
While out and about, she encouraged trail users to take notes on what they see or to use an app such as iNaturalist to take photos that might help identify animals and plants.
“It’s fun to log the things that you see regularly,” Anderson said.
For example, she takes note of the first hummingbird she spies every year because she finds it interesting to compare to previous entries.
Anderson, who specializes in environmental sciences and has taught at Mount Aloysius for 23 years, said that this part of the state has several different micro-habitats, ranging from boggy marshes and boulder fields to pine forests and migration zones for birds.
The biology professor credited shifts in precipitation with providing that variance in landscape, allowing the region’s forests to support a variety of life.
“There’s a lot of diversity in a 50-mile radius,” Anderson added.
Bugs, great views
Hikers and backpackers should also keep an eye out for the numerous insects that inhabit the state forests. Those range from eastern fireflies that can often be seen lighting the woods at night to Japanese beetles, monarch butterflies, several brightly colored but harmless orb weaver spiders, common flies, ants, moths and others.
Leer cautioned against ticks and said hikers should perform a self-check after every outing.
However, she also noted that some parts of the trail provide great views for special moments. For example, she said, she saw a monarch butterfly migration last September at the Middle Fork vista.
To avoid animal encounters, outdoor recreation company REI advises keeping food and other scented items in containers such as bear bags and hanging them from trees at night; avoiding hiking at dusk or dawn while some wildlife are most active; and following the “Leave No Trace” principles that instruct hikers and backpackers to clean up after themselves.
DCNR often gets a lot of questions about black bears, Leer said. There is a chance a trail user could come upon this animal, Leer said, and they should keep a distance, alert the bear to their presence and make sure not to get between a bear and its young.
Leer said that both bears and rattlesnakes are often docile and will move out of the way when encountering people.
