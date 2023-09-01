Woodland Wanderings

OHIOPYLE, Pa. – Exhausted and aching hikers who enter Ohiopyle on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail descend one final steep slope and walk a short distance on level ground.
Off in the distance, Falls City Restaurant & Pub’s red picnic-table umbrellas and the aroma of slow-smoked meat beckon.
A days-long 70-mile journey along the whole path, or maybe just a challenging day trip up and down the hillside, will soon be complete. Brisket, beer and a place to sit await.
Eric Martin, co-owner of the pub, calls it “a goalpost for them to hit.”
“That’s fun,” he said.
Falls City Restaurant & Pub, 112 Garrett St., Ohiopyle, is a well-known destination in the hiking community.
“It’s really cool,” Martin said. “I’ll talk to people at a trade show or an event somewhere. People are like, ‘Oh, man, I love coming off the trail and seeing those red umbrellas,’ so that’s pretty cool.”
Martin also owns Wilderness Voyageurs, an outfitter near the pub at which people can buy supplies and book rafting, fly fishing and biking excursions. His business runs a shuttle service to all of the LHHT’s parking areas.
“We’re pretty integrated with what’s going on on the Laurel Highlands Trail,” Martin said. “It’s an amazing, amazing resource to have here in western Pennsylvania.”
‘Just so many things to do in the outdoors’
The pub and the outfitter are among numerous businesses that are connected to the trail, which runs 70 miles from Ohiopyle to near Seward.
Ohiopyle in Fayette County is the main hub of outdoor activity. The region is home to the LHHT; the Youghiogheny River for kayaking, rafting, tubing and swimming; the Great Allegheny Passage, which connects Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland; and Ferncliff Peninsula Natural Area. Other nearby attractions include Fallingwater and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin.
Approximately 1.5 million people visit Ohiopyle annually.
“They’re all here to do something outside,” said Pamela Kruse, owner of Falls Market Restaurant and Inn, 69 Main St.
Her establishment sells food such as pizza and ice cream, along with backpacks, sleeping bags, camp kits and clothes.
The market, like Falls City Restaurant & Pub, is a destination for tired hikers who are looking to take a load off their sore backs and blistered feet.
“They come off of the trail after five, six days,” Kruse said. “They’re definitely hungry, and they’re looking for a nice, hot meal, and definitely ready to take a break from their trip.”
Other businesses, including Oddly Enough, 15 Sherman St., a local hippie shop with jewelry, artwork and clothing, are tangentially connected to the trail; they get customers who come to hike the trail or use the Great Allegheny Passage. Oddly Enough owner Michele Solarchick-Akins called the trails “huge resources.”
“The people that raft tend to come for the day and leave,” Solarchick-Akins said, “but the people that are hiking or biking seem like they spend a night; they have meals here. I feel like that’s a huge benefit of the trail.”
Restaurants, gas stations and shopping centers are also all financially supported in some way by hikers.
“It’s difficult to quantify the economic impact of the trail, but it’s definitely real,” said Eric Knopsnyder, director of public relations for GO Laurel Highlands, which promotes the local area as a tourist destination.
Knopsnyder referred to the LHHT as “a wonderful introduction to the Laurel Highlands.”
“Outdoor recreation is extremely important to the Laurel Highlands economy, and just the opportunities that are available here,” Knopsnyder said. “The hiking trail is a perfect partnership with the other opportunities that we have, such as the Great Allegheny Passage, whitewater rafting opportunities, kayaking, skiing – both downhill and cross-country – just so many things to do in the outdoors here.”
‘Great trajectory that Johnstown is on’
On the other end of the LHHT, an effort is underway to rebrand the Johnstown region as an outdoor recreation destination that features hiking, paddling on the Stonycreek River, mountain biking and fishing.
From Oct. 20-22, the city will host the Keystone Trails Association’s Keystone Hike Fest, which is held in a different location each year.
Holly Tritt, the association’s manager of communications and membership, said that Johnstown is “a really cool place to be able to highlight in this way.” She said that the outdoor recreation community in Johnstown is “finding all these really wonderful, beautiful ways to build camaraderie, strengthen the community and tell their story.”
Keystone Trails Association Executive Director Brook Lenker said the Johnstown region has “embraced” outdoor recreation and the rebranding initiative.
“We wanted to honor that great trajectory that Johnstown is on,” Lenker said. “It seemed very timely to host this event there. All of the different efforts that are happening in and around Johnstown could be amplified in some regard.”
Hiking on the LHHT will be the main attraction of the gathering. But the organization has expanded its usual format this year to include a trail run, bike rides, possibly paddles, and a “little bit stronger education component” with seminars about hiking skills, trail care and first aid, according to Lenker.
“For a variety of reasons, we thought it would be fun to kind of tweak the model a little bit of this fall hiking weekend and do some different things with it,” Lenker said. “One of those is an intentional effort to kind of ground the event in a community a little bit more.
“Rather than just picking a place and then planning it and going there, we really wanted to plan it more collaboratively with the community.”
