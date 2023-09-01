This is the third installment of a three-part special report from The Tribune-Democrat and partner GO Laurel Highlands in which a series of stories, columns, photos, videos and podcasts will focus on the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
The trail stretches from Ohiopyle in Fayette County to Seward in Westmoreland County, outside Johnstown.
Throughout its scenic hills and valleys, the pathway offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities and numerous picturesque views in Laurel Ridge and Ohiopyle state parks.
The first installment was published on July 8 and the second installment was published on Aug. 5.
