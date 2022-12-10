JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A motorized train pulled up to downtown Johnstown’s Central Park on Friday with Santa Claus seated up front.
“I love trains,” said Collin Bruce, 9, as he waited for the Christmas Express with his mother, Gina Bruce, of Upper Yoder Township.
Collin Bruce, who wants to be an engineer when he grows up, was among the many children bouncing with excitement to board the Christmas Express at Central Park.
“It’s one of his favorite things to do,” Gina Bruce said. “We have a great little city.”
The express will run again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The free rides are sponsored in part by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and JWF Industries.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership President Melissa Radovanic said the train is a nice addition to the lights and the animated, musical Christmas tree in the park. Although the Christmas Express ends Saturday, each weekend in December will feature a different activity, she said.
“We try to do something additional each weekend to enhance the traffic downtown,” she said.
Next Saturday, there will be s’mores in the park from 6 to 7 p.m.
“We’ll be giving out s’mores and kids can make them themselves,” Radovanic said.
Radovanic also said there will be live music Saturday and Dec. 17 in the lobby of 416 Main St.
Brad McVicker and his grandson, Maddox, 6, enjoyed the Christmas Express ride on Friday.
“Christmas is a wonderful time of year,” McVicker said.
The train circled the park for hours on Friday, with a steady line of excited children waiting in line and waving mittened hands with each departure.
“The kids are excited to see Santa, and it’s a great turnout,” said Abigail Covert, of Windber.
