EBENSBURG, Pa. – When a woman is attacked, having the skills to be prepared can make all the difference.
Cambria Care Center, along with Amber Hills and Cambria Martial Arts Academy, will host a free women’s self-defense course at the center at 6 p.m. June 13.
According to Michelle Sherry, marketing director, this is the first time the center has hosted an event like this, and the event has come about due to the ever-changing environment of the world.
“We’re just trying to think of things to help the community,” she said. “We hope that in the end more women can defend themselves.
Darcy Regala, who opened Cambria Martial Arts Academy with his twin brother Dave 37 years ago, said that the academy has been teaching female self-programs for as long as he can remember.
Regala said that the academy’s program has been fine-tuned over the year’s with what they have found as effective methods, including techniques incorporated from the brothers’ time as corrections officers at Cambria County Prison and the old Cambria County jail.
“Over the years, I put a lot of thought into what you could teach a woman in a short amount of time because let’s face it, if a woman’s going to get attacked, it’s going to be by a man 99.9% of the time, and won’t be a man you know, so right there, they got an advantage because of course, they’re bigger and stronger,” he said.
Over the course of 90 minutes, women will be taught how to go into a fighting stance, techniques to use and how to apply the techniques in different situations
Fifty seats in the course are available by calling Sherry at 814-471-2183.
Another course may be held at a later date.
Also available for women is a firearms course specifically geared toward women.
About two years ago, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department began hosting a course geared toward women after the department saw a flux of permit applications by women and requests for a firearms safety course.
“We put a class together, and the guys in the office were all willing to volunteer their time to do it, and so once we started doing it, it was amazing how quick we had a good response to it,” Sheriff Don Robertson said.
Robertson said that basics are discussed in the course.
“We’re teaching the basic fundamentals of shooting, how to handle a firearm, how to load and clear a firearm, and then we get to the shooting aspect of it, which obviously they enjoy a lot more,” he said.
Courses are $10 to cover the cost of the club where they are held. Participants are required to bring a holster, 50 rounds of ammunition, and ear and eye protection.
Information on the classes is posted on the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as they open. Class sizes vary based on range size and often fill quickly.
