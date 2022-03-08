JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Windber chapter of the Business and Professional Women and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will host a leadership workshop for women from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 25 at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Richland campus, 101 Community College Way, Johnstown.
Topics include marketing tips and tactics for your brand, wellness is beyond health, stress/time management, effective communication in the pandemic age and leadership and laughter.
Registration is $20 and includes materials. For more information or to register, call 814-244-2607 or 814-233-1244.
