The Women’s Help Center is raising funds to light up its Peace Garden for the holiday season.
Holiday ornaments can be sponsored for $20, a string of lights for $25 and a star atop a tree in the garden for $50.
The garden will be lit up and music will play nightly at dusk.
The funds raised will be used to provide emergency shelter services, counseling services for children and adults, group counseling and legal advocacy.
Checks can be made payable to the Women’s Help Center, 809 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
For more information, call 814-536-5361, ext. 220, or email whc@womenshelpcenter.org.
