Somerset Women in Business group will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Pittsburgh Zoo and International Conservation Center beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday during the estate auction for Margaret F. Menser, 456 W. Main St., Somerset.
There will a food booth in addition to silent and live auctions that will include two paintings done by Jackson and Bette, elephants at the International Conservation Center.
Located on approximately 1,000 acres in Somerset, the International Conservation Center is a conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility specializing in the care and breeding of African elephants.
Information: 814-445-8630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.