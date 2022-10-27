JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Women’s Information Network will host Tom Owens, founding member and former commander of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team and a police officer with Stonycreek Township, at a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, 250 Market St.
He will present a program on active shooter response training.
On Dec. 7, a WINning Holiday will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Information: 814-536-5107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.