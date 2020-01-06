Do you have a talent you want to show off? If so, this fundraising event is for you.
The Women’s Help Center will hold auditions for its second annual Johnstown’s Got Talent Feb. 8 at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 101 Community College Way, Richland Township.
Participants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes all while helping to raise funds and awareness against domestic violence.
Times for auditions will be assigned once the registration form is completed.
Kristi Clark, a member of the event planning committee, said individuals or groups are welcome to showcase their talents, whatever that might be.
“We had a wide variety last year and we don’t want to stifle anyone’s idea,” she said. “We had a yo-yo person, someone who did Zumba, and we had singers and dancers. It went over really well and we were happy with the turnout and talent.”
Acts can be no longer than 10 minutes and can’t promote violence.
Audition donation is $25 and it’s nonrefundable.
Groups and individuals must be 18 years of age to participate.
Deadline to register is Feb. 7.
To register, visit tiny.cc/JGT, or email whcfundraising809@gmail.com.
Checks should be made payable to the Women’s Help Center, 809 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
Johnstown’s Got Talent will be held March 28 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
A panel of judges will select the grand prize winner and the individual or group will receive $500.
There also will be an audience favorite vote where those in the crowd will have an opportunity to buy votes for their preferred performers.
Last year’s inaugural event raised over $2,000, and this year organizers are hoping to top that number.
“Last year’s event was a success due to the public’s overwhelming support and talented performers,” said Jessica Pulliam Petrunak, fundraising committee chairwoman.
“We are looking forward to expanding the event and again presenting a fantastic night out in the community and to raise money for a great cause.”
Money raised will help the Women’s Help Center provide the best services to domestic violence victims in Cambria and Somerset counties.
For more information, call 814-619-6115.
