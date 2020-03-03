Windber Business and Professional Women’s Club will host a mingle networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center, 600 Somerset Ave., Windber.
The goal is to provide an opportunity for interested women to meet, network, learn some tips that might help their business grow and learn more about the Windber BPW group.
Food and refreshments will be served.
For reservations, call 814-269-1494.
