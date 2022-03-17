JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An all-women chamber ensemble is bringing its sound to an area venue.
Pittsburgh-based group Kamraton will perform as part of the The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“Kamraton is thrilled to share this program of works by women composers in celebration of Women’s History Month,” said Emily Cook, Kamraton’s artistic director. “The works on the program are nearly all written by living composers, and four were written specifically for Kamraton. The pieces represent a wide range of styles, but there are some common threads.”
The ensemble’s mission as a chamber group is to challenge the boundaries of music performance, expand the contemporary chamber music repertoire and celebrate the role of women as leaders in the arts.
The concert will feature wind, strings and a soprano voice performing modern, tonal, musical works written by women, most of whom are living composers.
“This is the perfect concert to discover new pieces, be encapsulated in the sound from the vocals, acoustic winds and strings, and support the women who perform and write these new works,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. “We are honored to invite Kamraton for an afternoon of whimsical poetry set to these waves of electronic/acoustical sound that this group specializes in.”
The world premiere of “Across the Blue Mountain,” an arrangement of a traditional folk song from the Shenandoah Valley arranged by Cook, will be one of the featured piece at the concert.
“We are excited to be able to hear it for the first time in The Grand Halle,” Wroblewski said.
An additional piece to be performed will be Li Tao’s “Frore River,” a piece that incorporates a Tang Dynasty poem from Liu Zongyuan and includes electronic and acoustic instrument elements. Another feature work includes Elizabeth Brown’s “Wild Apples,” featuring text from the poet Henry David Thoreau.
Now in its seventh season, Kamraton has performed 50 new works in music festivals and concerts such as the Pittsburgh Festival of New Music and Cleveland’s Re:Sound Festival. Their signature project to commission music from women is known as “She Scores.”
“They are going to bring an interesting, eclectic program full of modern music that normally you wouldn’t have the chance to hear anywhere else,” Wroblewski said.
Additional groups scheduled to perform for the series include Red Line String Quartet on May 26 and Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh on July 14. Both concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket or $20 per series special ticket.
Those attending are required to wear masks.
Tickets are limited to 150 attendees per concert. They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.