JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was a day to celebrate women and their achievements.
On Thursday, Greater Johnstown High School’s Interact Club sponsored its Women’s History Month Speaker Series, focusing on women in the arts.
“Last year, we focused on women in entrepreneurship, but this year, we wanted to expand our horizons and highlight women from a different community,” said senior Taylor Mock, president of the Interact Club.
“We have four keynote speakers who are in different areas of the arts. They’re powerful women and key members of our community and they help spread positivity, so we wanted to highlight that and what they do while also incorporating Women’s History Month and its importance.”
Featured speakers included Katie Kinka, owner of Fireweed & Free; Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique; Kristina Marinkovich, owner of Bold Athletics; and April Cox, a dance instructor and choreographer.
“They rotate throughout the different groups, and there’s time for networking, so if a student wants to one-on-one speak with one of the speakers or learn how to get in touch with them, they have that opportunity,” Mock said.
Marinkovich talked to students about being a woman in the business world and what is offered at the gym.
‘Pursue things that bring you happiness’
“My personal spin on it is how I went from being in their seats to becoming a successful business owner,” she said. “I want them to know that no matter how many times your career path or what you want gets derailed, you just pick up the pieces and figure out a different path.”
Marinkovich told students that with every experience, you learn about yourself and about what makes you happy and brings you joy.
“You learn how you can convey your passion into what you do every day and share that with others,” she said. “I hope they learn they can be confident, comfortable and move forward knowing that they are doing their best and fulfilling what they want to do.”
Kinka shared with students the art of jewelry-making.
“That was a side pursuit for me until the past few weeks,” she said. “I decided it was time to launch into my creative pursuits full-time. I’m a self-taught jewelry maker. I’ve taken some mentorship opportunities from local professionals in town for metalsmithing, but I primarily do beaded jewelry and metal work.”
Kinka spoke on the concept of beauty for beauty’s sake and not placing additional worth or value on your joys and passions.
“Sometimes, as women, we feel this extra expectation and pressure to be everything to everyone all the time. Where do we have safe and secure outlets to pursue our passions and the things that bring us joy? How do we infuse more of that into the world, and how do we do more of that ourselves without feeling guilty?” she said.
Kinka said her message to students is to find the joy in life.
“We all live along the spectrum of managing chaos on any given day, so it’s important to have these outlets to pursue things that bring you happiness,” she said. “No matter what interests them, I hope they feel comfortable and confident pursuing that.”
Mock said that as a club with all-female officers, they find importance in empowering women.
“It’s all about highlighting their strengths and talents,” she said. “We hope students will get inspired, maybe something will spark their interests. We hope they learn something.”
