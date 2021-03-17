WINDBER – Two women are accused of supplying the drugs that killed a man inside a Windber Borough home – with several children inside the residence, police said.
Jennifer Miller, 24, of Johnstown, and Hannah Fitzgerald, 28, of Clearville, are accused of buying oxycodone pills that contained the powerful painkiller Fentanyl on Nov. 25, while a friend, Tre Hall, stayed at Fitzgerald's then-Windber residence to watch four children, according to a criminal complaint.
After they returned, the trio snorted the drug and went to sleep, Miller allegedly told police, according to a criminal complaint.
"She woke up sick to find Tre unresponsive, and not breathing," Windber Police Lt. Daniel Croyle wrote in the document.
Various drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene where Hall died, including blue pills labeled "M30," Croyle said.
Police said Miller provided a written statement about the incident.
She told police that she and her sister purchased Percocet pills in the Johnstown area. But a state police crime lab analyzed the pills and determined they also contained Fentanyl.
Miller and Fitzgerald both face charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to the same charge, endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver and drug possession.
Both were lodged in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bail.
