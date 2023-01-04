WINDBER, Pa. – Two Windber women face charges after a fight over a microwave on New Year’s Day.
Latoshia Hines and Katie McKown, both of the 300 block of 21st Street, got into an argument because McKown moved the home’s microwave oven into her bedroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Windber police charged Hines with simple assault and disorderly conduct and charged McKown with strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.