Grab your girls and head out for a day of relaxation and enjoyment.
Girls’ Fun Day, formerly the Women’s Showcase, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown, and it will give women an opportunity to learn about the area’s services and products.
Merchants will provide information and demonstrations on health issues, beauty and fitness, stress relief, finances, travel, housewares, makeup and jewelry.
“It’s springtime and people are coming out of the winter doldrums, so this is a chance to come together and learn some things,” said Mary Anne Rizzo, director of advertising for The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine. “It’s a fun, relaxing day. It’s women taking care of themselves so they can take care of their families.”
More than 20 vendor booths are expected, including The Atrium, Salon Vizions, Renewal by Anderson, Red Lobster, Conemaugh Health System, Windber Recreation Park, Swinston Travel, LuLaRoe, Infertility and Miscarriage Support Group, Tastefully Simple, Cruise Planners, Quality Alterations, Sporting Goods Discounters and Martella’s Pharmacy.
Demonstrations and seminars will be held throughout the day.
New this year will be a decorating your own cupcakes class that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Christine Vienna, who has been seen on Food Network.
Participants will receive four cupcakes, dream buttercream filling and frosting, three piping tips, five piping bags and edible pearls and glitter.
Cost is $35 and preregistration is required in advance.
The event also will feature a painting party, hosted by Studio U. Participants, creating a springtime flower on canvas at 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 and preregistration is required in advance.
“If you’ve never experienced a painting party this is a good time to do it,” Rizzo said. “The paintings are springtime positive and it’s something people of all ages enjoy doing together.”
In conjunction with Girls’ Fun Day will be the Basket Bash, which is returning for its seventh year.
To date, more than 100 baskets are up for grabs.
Some of this year’s sponsors are Applebees Grill & Bar, Barbara’s Hallmark Shop, Cambria County Community Action, Fisher’s Country Store, Germantown Winery, Harrigans Cafe & Wine Deck, LaPorta’s Flowers & Gifts, Life’s a Treat Bakery, Mid’s Candies, Outhouse, Richland Cinemas, Spawtique Pet Grooming & Boarding, Tony’s Subs and Westwood Floral & Gifts.
“We try to make sure we have something for everybody,” Rizzo said.
Basket values range from $25 to $300.
This year, the event will help support the Cambria County Backpack Project, which provides food to children at risk of going hungry on weekends when they have no access to school-based meals.
Basket tickets are $5 for 25 chances and are available in advance at The Tribune-Democrat office, 425 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, or at the event.
Those who donate to the Cambria County Backpack Project will receive 10 extra Basket Bash tickets.
Attendees will have the option to add lunch to the admission price.
Lunch includes turkey in croissant, bag of chips, a cookie, fruit and soda or bottle of water.
The $20 tickets includes lunch, a year’s subscription to Johnstown magazine, a sheet of 25 basket tickets, qualifies attendees for door prizes and a chance to win a getaway vacation trip.
Tickets mush be purchased by March 24 and are available at the newspaper’s office and online at www.girlsfunday.com.
Cost without lunch is $10, and tickets can be purchased at the door or at the newspaper’s office.
For more information, visit www.girlsfunday.com.
