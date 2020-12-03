A Johnstown woman faces endangerment charges after she suffered a drug overdose in a vehicle with two children in the back seat, authorities allege.
Nichelle Nichole Seeley, 34, of the 500 block of Heritage Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said they found a car parked near Graywood Street and Jasper Place on Oct. 16.
Seeley was unconscious behind the wheel and there was a 2-year-old child and a 3-year-old child in the back seat, the complaint said. An EMS crew revived Seeley using Narcan.
Police said they found an empty stamp bag on the floor on the driver's side and also found a crack pipe inside her purse, the complaint said.
The children were given to a family member and Cambria County Children and Youth Services was notified. Seeley was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street for a drug test. Seeley reportedly said that she "shot up" using heroin.
Police charged Seeley with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
