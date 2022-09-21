MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A Meyersdale woman was jailed Saturday, accused of making $1,540 in unauthorized purchases at a Sheetz store using a stolen debit card, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Kathryn Irene Shimko, 49, of the 200 block of Meyers Street, with access device fraud and related counts.
Shimko allegedly stole a man’s debit card and used it on Sept. 16 at Sheetz in Meyersdale. Troopers later found her on Water Street in Jenner Township.
Shimko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $2,500 bond.
