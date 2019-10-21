One woman was jailed Saturday accused of using a butcher knife to pry open a bedroom window and remove an air conditioner from a home in Geistown Borough, authorities said.
Geistown Borough police charged Autumn Caylie Schmidt, 22, with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, Schmidt burglarized a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 7:50 p.m. on Friday.
She was identified by surveillance video.
Police said they found a knife lying on the floor outside the bedroom and around $500 damage to the door.
Schmidt drove away in a yellow Pontiac G5.
Police believe that Schmidt had been living somewhere in Greensburg.
Schmidt was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000.
