Autumn Schmidt

Autumn Schmidt booking mugshot. Monday, October 21, 2019. Submitted Photo/The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

 submitted photo

One woman was jailed Saturday accused of using a butcher knife to pry open a bedroom window and remove an air conditioner from a home in Geistown Borough, authorities said.

Geistown Borough police charged Autumn Caylie Schmidt, 22, with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. 

According to a criminal complaint, Schmidt burglarized a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 7:50 p.m. on Friday. 

She was identified by surveillance video.

Police said they found a knife lying on the floor outside the bedroom and around $500 damage to the door.

Schmidt drove away in a yellow Pontiac G5. 

Police believe that Schmidt had been living somewhere in Greensburg.

Schmidt was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000.

