A woman and two pets escaped a house fire in Cambria Township on Thursday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 11:52 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 1600 block of Fairlane Road.
Dauntless fire Chief Michael Sheehan said a woman, a dog and a cat got out in time.
The fire has been ruled accidental and believed to have started in the area of the fireplace flue, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Summerhill Borough, Colver and Revloc repsonded along with Ebensburg EMS.
