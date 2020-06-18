Richland Township police are searching for the woman who tried to rob Taco Bell on Tuesday.
Police said a woman drove up in a red pickup at 10:50 p.m. The woman told the worker at the drive-thru that a man would shoot her and the employee if the employee did not give her money.
The employee refused to hand over any money, and the woman drove off empty-handed.
The employee was unable to see if anyone else was in the truck. Johnstown police later found the truck in the city limits. Police impounded the vehicle and located the registered owner, who they said was not involved in the crime.
Police are looking for a white female between 40 and 50 years old with a brown ponytail. She is expected to be charged with attempted robbery and making terroristic threats. Police are reviewing security footage to help identify her.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact township police at 814-266-8333 or the 911 non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.
