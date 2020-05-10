A St. Michael area woman was treated for hypothermia and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after she was rescued from the banks of the south fork of the Little Conemaugh over the weekend, responders said.
The woman was apparently disoriented for unknown reasons and fell over the embankment late Friday near Locust Street, St. Michael fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.
Neighbors heard her calling for help and called 911 for assistance.
A portable “Stokes” rescue basket was used to lift the woman from the bottom of the hill, Kundrod said.
The woman appeared to have avoided significant physical injuries from the fall, but the chilly temperatures caused hypothermia concerns, Kundrod added.
Forest Hills EMS transported the woman to the Johnstown hospital, he said.
