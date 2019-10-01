SOMERSET – A Stoystown woman was sentenced to state prison in connection with the drug death of a 38-year-old Stonycreek Township woman a year ago, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Beth Anne Shomody, 35, to serve 61/2 to 13 years in state prison for the Aug. 14, 2018, death of Angela Carmen Walker.
An autopsy showed that Walker died from a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine.
Shomody pleaded guilty in county court last month to delivering the drugs that caused her death.
State police in Somerset said Walker was found in the bathroom of a home in the 1000 block of Causeway Drive surrounded by stamp bags of heroin and drug needles.
District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser read a card that was written by Angela to her mother in May 2009.
It read in part: “I know this is not much but it mostly truly explains how I feel about you and dad. I don’t know what or where I would be without you ever in my life. You have taught me so many wonderful things ... I feel like I have nothing to give back right now but I love you very much.”
Shomody declined to address the court.
Her attorney, Somerset County Public Defender William Carroll, said Shomody was remorseful and called the case symbolic of the opioid crises.
“They both became acquainted when they were incarcerated in the Somerset Count Jail,” he said.
“They both were using substances and in some sense (Shomody) is lucky that she’s alive, but that doesn’t take away the fact another person died.”
Shomody has yet to take responsible for her actions, Lazzari-Strasiser said
“(Shomody) claimed that she had taken the same drugs but didn’t die,” she said.
“So it wasn’t her fault, it was the victim’s fault.”
