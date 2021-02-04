An Armstrong County woman turned herself in to Indiana State police on Thursday, accused of taking money from the bank account of an 80-year-old White Township woman, when she was a home healthcare aid.

April L. Kovach, 45, of Rural Valley, was charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft and identity theft stemming from a September 2020 investigation.

Troopers allege that Kovach wrote a $2,500 check drawn from the woman’s bank account and also made eight ATM withdrawals totaling $3,889.25 

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Jan. 26. 

After her arraignment, Kovach was sent to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. 

