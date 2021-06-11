CRESSON – A Portage woman was jailed on Friday, accused of stealing a man’s dog and then slashing the man with a knife when he tried to stop her, authorities said.
State police from the Ebensburg barracks charged Stephanie Joy Thomas, 37, of the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue, with aggravated assault, theft, burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, police were notified that a 911 dispatcher received a call from a person who said Thomas was on her way to a man’s house to “slit him limb by limb.”
Before police arrived at the house, Thomas allegedly entered the home by force, took one of the dogs and slashed the man with a knife when he tried to stop her, the complaint said.
Thomas also is accused of slashing the driver’s side tires of a Kia Soul SUV that was parked in front of the residence.
Police found Thomas walking in Portage and took her to Cambria County Prison for an outstanding warrant from a previous burglary.
Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson. She is being held on $75,000 percentage bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat.
