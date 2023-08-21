EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Montgomery County woman was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Monday for her involvement in an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic’s Cycle World in Johnstown using stolen identification that was purchased on the internet.
Monet Lynell Cox, 35, was sentenced to 12 months of probation by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Earlier this year, Cox and another woman were arrested after they attempted to purchase a side-by-side.
The $32,781.94 purchase was initially made over the phone and via emails.
A Northwest Bank branch initially approved the credit application, but later contacted Cernic’s, saying the account was fraudulent, according to the criminal complaint. Geistown police and state police were notified.
