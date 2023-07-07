EBENSBURG, Pa. – Zaneta McDowell, 30, was sentenced to three to 12 months of incarceration on Thursday by Judge David J. Tulowitzki in Cambria County court after she entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault in May.
McDowell and two other people allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face, police said.
McDowell will be granted automatic parole after three months of incarceration.
