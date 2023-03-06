EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two people appeared in Cambria County court on Friday.
- Brenda Ellen Furlong, 56, of Somerset, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days to 1 year, 11 months and 29 days in Cambria County court on one count of endangering the welfare of children by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
Furlong entered a plea in the case in November.
According to a criminal complaint, Furlong was driving a vehicle along the Johnstown Expressway in Richland Township with Craig David Sorensen, 54, in the front passenger seat in January 2022.
Furlong and Sorensen were hitting each other when Furlong produced a knife and stabbed Sorensen multiple times, according to the complaint.
Two children were in the vehicle at the time.
Sorensen previously entered a plea of endangering the welfare of children in the case and was sentenced by Tulowitzki in December to six to 23 months' incarceration.
- Michael James Rummel, 35, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III after he was accused of assaulting two children in Ferndale in 2021.
According to a criminal complaint, the children were interviewed at Somerset County Child Advocacy Center and told the interviewer that Rummel choked the girl and punched her and then pushed the boy’s face into the sidewalk.They also said Rummel would leave them alone for days without enough food.
Rummel also entered a guilty plea to one count of endangering the welfare of children in a separate case.
He will be sentenced sentenced on April 13.
