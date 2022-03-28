EBENSBURG – A Johnstown woman entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in Cambria County court Thursday after she was accused of conspiring with two juveniles to rob a third juvenile of her bookbag and shoes at Solomon Homes in September, authorities said.
Tina Denise Brand, 37, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months probation in the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the alleged attack happened at 13 Solomon Homes on Sept. 23, 2021.
Two juveniles can be seen kicking and punching a third on a video and then robbing her of her bookbag and shoes, the complaint said.
Brand can allegedly be seen watching the attack before driving away with the two assailants.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
