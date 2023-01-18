A Johnstown teen stabbed a woman who alerted family members with a desperate text saying, "Help me. She's going to kill me," city police allege.
Johnstown police charged Serenity Conahan, 18, of the 1100 block of Boyd Avenue, with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, strangulation and simple assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out between two people at the Boyd Avenue residence at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Police said when they arrived they found the victim sitting in a recliner in the living room with a stab wound on the right wrist and a laceration on the neck.
Police arrested Conahan at the scene. She reportedly admitted to the stabbing and then left the knife upstairs, the affidavit said.
Police said the found the knife in a bedroom.
Other family members told police they arrived at the house after receiving text saying, "Please help me. Serenity stabbed me and is going to kill the dogs. She's going to kill me," the affidavit said.
Conahan waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Conahan is free on bond.
