SOMERSET – A woman was pulled from the water of the Quemahoning Dam on Monday after her kayak overturned, Conemaugh Township police said.
The woman believed to be in her 40s was kayaking with a friend around 1:40 p.m. when the watercraft overturned about 1,000 yards from shore in the area of the boat launch, police Sgt. James McKnight said.
The other woman called 911 sending the Somerset County Water Rescue Team and Jerome Fire Department to the scene.
The woman was rescued after spending about 30 minutes in the water that was about 39 degrees, McKnight said.
Conemaugh Township EMS, Conemaugh Medic Unit and the Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission also responded, according to Somerset 911.
